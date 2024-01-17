The Los Angeles Lakers (20-21) link up in a Western Conference battle against the Dallas Mavericks (24-17) on Wednesday night. The Mavs have won two of their last three games. On Monday, Dallas defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-120. Los Angeles snapped its two-game losing streak, knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-105 on Monday. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Los Angeles, while Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Dallas.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 243.5 points

Lakers money line: Los Angeles -167, Dallas +141

LAL: The Lakers have hit the game total Under in 31 of their last 46 games at home

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the 1Q game total Under in 19 of their last 27 games

Why the Lakers can cover

James continues to be an impactful playmaker. The four-time NBA champion scans the floor well as a playmaker. He leads the team in assists (7.5) with 24.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. In his last game, he notched 25 points, seven boards and six assists.

Forward Anthony Davis is an exceptional two-way force in the frontcourt. Davis uses his length to consistently swat shots and pile up boards. The Kentucky product can also score at the rim with ease and owns a smooth jumper. He leads the team in both scoring (25.1) and rebounds (12.2). On Monday against the Thunder, Davis finished with 27 points and 15 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is an explosive ball handler and scorer who has the quickness to blow past defenders and is an acrobatic finisher around the rim. Irving averages 25.8 points, five rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In Monday's win over the Pelicans, he dropped 42 points, seven boards and seven assists.

He's scored 33-plus points in five straight games. Forward Tim Hardaway Jr. is a nice perimeter asset for the Mavericks. He can score off the dribble or put the ball on the deck when needed. The Michigan product logs 18.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Hardaway Jr. dropped 24-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, he totaled 41 points and made nine 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

