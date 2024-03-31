The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 29-45 overall and 17-19 at home, while Los Angeles is 41-33 overall and 14-21 on the road. Brooklyn is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and faces a five-game deficit to get into the NBA play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Los Angeles enters Sunday's showdown ninth in the West.

These two franchises have split their last four head-to-head matchups both straight up and against the spread. However, Los Angeles is favored by 6 points in the latest Nets vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nets vs. Lakers spread: Nets +6

Nets vs. Lakers over/under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Lakers money line: Nets: +196, Lakers: -242

Nets vs. Lakers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

After a string of five wins, the Lakers' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They suffered a grim 109-90 defeat to the Pacers. Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

However, it was a difficult shooting night overall for the Lakers, who shot 40.7% from the floor as a team. D'Angelo Russell went 3-for-14 from the field and the Los Angeles bench went 5-for-17 from the field. The Lakers also lost the turnover battle 16-8 and shot 5-for-30 from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets extended their winning streak to three on Friday. They strolled past the Bulls, taking the game 125-108. Mikal Bridges went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. Dennis Schroder was another key contributor, going 7 for 11 from deep to finish with 27 points and seven assists.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 28 points in the victory and the 22-year-old is now averaging 21.9 points per game. He's averaging 26.5 points per game over his last 10 appearances and is shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.3% from the 3-point line during that span.

How to make Nets vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 77-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.