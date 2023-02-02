The Indiana Pacers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 24-28 overall and 16-10 at home, while Los Angeles is 24-28 overall and 11-16 on the road. LeBron James is 89 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record but is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 240.5.

Pacers vs. Lakers spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Lakers over/under: 240.5 points

Pacers vs. Lakers money line: Indiana +100, Los Angeles -120

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 112-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who had 27 points in addition to eight boards. It was the 10th straight missed game for Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the NBA with 10.2 assists per game and also leads Indiana with 20.2 points per game. Haliburton is listed as questionable to return tonight with knee/elbow sprains.

Indiana has gone 1-9 during Haliburton's absence as he is the fulcrum of the offense. His return would allow everyone else to fall back into the normal roles they are most comfortable with. The Pacers do have nice scoring balance as three players -- Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Mathurin -- all average in between 17 and 18 PPG. Indiana is 3-9 against the spread when Haliburton doesn't play compared to 24-16 when he does play.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Tuesday with a 129-123 victory over the New York Knicks. Los Angeles got its win on the backs of several key players, and it was James out in front dropping a triple-double on 28 points, 11 dimes, and 10 rebounds.

It was his first triple-double of the season and the 106th of his career, which ranks fifth all-time and is just one behind Jason Kidd's 107. Since Dec. 30 -- which was James' 38th birthday -- the Lakers have gone 10-7, compared to a 14-21 record beforehand. Los Angeles has averaged 120.1 PPG during these past 17 games and now ranks fifth in the NBA with 117 PPG on the season.

