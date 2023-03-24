The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 36-37 overall and 20-17 at home, while the Thunder are 36-37 overall and 14-22 on the road. The Lakers have won three of their last five games, while Oklahoma City is 4-3 in its last seven contests.

Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Thunder:

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Los Angeles -225, Oklahoma City +185

Lakers vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 122-111 win at home. Los Angeles' shooting guard Austin Reaves was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double with 25 points and 11 assists. Reaves has now scored 24 or more points in three of his last four games.

Anthony Davis also had a strong showing against the Suns, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. For the season, Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but Oklahoma City was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Thunder as they lost 127-105. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Thunder feature one of the league's most explosive offenses, averaging 117.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Defensively, Oklahoma City is giving up 116.3 points per game on average. The Thunder are also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight meetings against the Lakers.

How to make Thunder vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.