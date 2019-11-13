Lakers vs. Warriors odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from model on 6-2 run

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host D'Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The revamped Lakers currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with an 8-2 record, while the Warriors are last at 2-9. After playing a large portion of the season with only one member of their opening night starting lineup, Golden State has received reinforcements. They're still without Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Kevon Looney, but both Russell and Draymond Green have returned to the court in the past week. Sportsbooks list L.A. as a 11.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Lakers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now it has locked in on Warriors vs. Lakers. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick, saying one side cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

The model is well aware of how dominant the Lakers have been since their opening night loss. Their plus-10.4 point differential over that span is the second-best in the league, while their 8-2 record is the best. They've picked it up on the defensive end, as Los Angeles is tied for first in the NBA in defensive efficiency on the year after ranking 15th last season.

But just because Los Angeles has looked unstoppable lately doesn't mean it will cover the Lakers vs. Warriors spread on Wednesday.

The model is also well aware that the Warriors are playing more competitive basketball since the return of Russell, who's averaging 38 points and seven assists in three games since returning. While Golden State hasn't won any of those games, the Warriors have covered two double-digit road spreads, providing hope that they could cover Wednesday's 11.5-point number.

In addition to benefiting from Russell's added offense, Golden State will have Green back for a matchup against Davis. Despite being bothered by lingering shoulder soreness, Davis has averaged 26 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles. Davis shot just 17-for-42 in two matchups against the Warriors last season and was a putrid 16.7 percent when being defended by Green, per NBA.com.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.