LeBron James admits to being cheap: 'I still got Pandora with commercials'

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has earned more than $200 million in salary during his 14-year career -- and that's not even including endorsement money. For example, James signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2016 that is estimated to be worth as much as $1 billion. Yes, billion ... with a "B."

Needless to say, LeBron isn't going to be hard up for cash any time soon.

But Cavs teammate and longtime friend Dwyane Wade says that having a bank account that would make Scrooge McDuck jealous hasn't stopped James from being extremely frugal. In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Wade accused James of being the cheapest player in the NBA. Rather than deny the accusation, James basically admitted it and then gave examples of how he likes to save money.

"That is so falsely true," James said, laughing, before Wade insisted LeBron never uses his phone unless he's on WiFi. "No. I'm not doing that. I'm not turning on data roaming. I'm not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials."

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Pandora is a music streaming service that plays a commercial after every four or five songs. Users can upgrade to Pandora Plus, which streams ad-free music, for the modest price of $4.99 per month. Nope. Not for LeBron.

Cavs guard Iman Shumpert took to Twitter to vouch for LeBron's comments, saying how annoying it was to have a great weight-lifting session interrupted by an annoying commercial.

I can attest to this as a true statement...I hate when the commercials come on during weights smh #theytriiidit https://t.co/2BbDpTFwDX — Iman. (@imanshumpert) October 15, 2017

While LeBron might not behave like a person with a healthy bankroll, the Cavs are hoping he behaves like a person with a healthy ankle come Tuesday. The four-time NBA MVP sat out all but one preseason game with an injured ankle, which could keep him out of the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics.

Hopefully LeBron isn't too cheap to pay for ice.