LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to give fans an inside look at their iconic 2008 Olympic gold medal journey as executive producers for a new documentary called "The Redeem Team" debuting Oct. 7 on Netflix. The 2008 team was a special one, as that roster helped the United States get over a hump they had been dealing with for a few years. The Americans had to settle for bronze during the 2004 Summer Olympics and also during the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Although they had still made the podium, a bronze medal was not considered acceptable since the US had taken gold in the previous three Summer Olympic Games.

Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski was the head coach with Kobe Bryant as the captain. That team went on to defeat Spain 118–107 in the title game, with Wade as the leading scorer with 27 points.

"The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about," said Olympic Channel general manager Mark Parkman in a statement. "This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports."

The upcoming documentary will feature never before seen footage, as well as interviews from coaches and players including Wade and James describing what was considered the new standard for Team USA.

"In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates." Wade said in a statement. "Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!"

"The Redeem Team" will be directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on the 2020 documentary series "The Last Dance," which focused on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.