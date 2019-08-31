LeBron James files application to trademark 'Taco Tuesday'

Taco Tuesdays have become like a holiday for LeBron James, with the Los Angeles Laker celebrating each Tuesday with a video on social media. He has had special guests like Anthony Davis, has celebrated from the set of Space Jam 2, and has included kids from his foundation and rapper 2 Chainz in his weekly videos.

Now LeBron James is looking to take it from a fun weekly bit to a business. According to filed obtained by Lawyer Josh Gerben, the three-time NBA champion has filed a trademark application for the popular phrase "Taco Tuesday." On Saturday, Gerben posted on Twitter saying the 34-year-old company, LBJ Trademarks LLC filed the trademark for social media posts and a podcast. He brings up that it appears James may have plans to create weekly content in some way and says a podcast is definitely possible.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY.



The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name.



My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019

James wants the rights to "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing, communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, shareable or viral communications channels."

In the past, James has featured custom "Taco Tuesday" T-shirts in his videos so the news of the trademark makes many fans wonder if he will soon have taco merchandise for people to buy.