Anthony Davis joins LeBron James' family for iconic taco Tuesday night as a special guest this week
Taco Tuesday at the James' household gained a new member
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave fans a look into another one of his family's taco Tuesday nights this week, and the most recent one includes a special guest.
Taco Tuesdays at the James residence has been the place to be for years, and the newest addition to the squad is Anthony Davis.
Wearing a shirt saying "It's Tuesday Somewhere" with a taco on it in the video, James pans around the table to each dinner guest and family member.
Each person responds to James' question, "what is it" with "taco Tuesday," though some are more enthusiastic than others.
Teammate Anthony Davis makes a surprise visit at the end of the video with LeBron saying, "we have new people here for taco night," before introducing a laughing A.D.
Davis and James will team up next season on the Lakers for A.D.'s first year with the team.
James originally planned to give his taco Tuesday buddy number 23 ahead of the season until Nike blocked the gesture.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Big Baller Brand about to go under?
Stock up while you can!
-
Sorting through free agency scrap heap
There are still several solid free-agent options available for teams looking to fill needs
-
NBA offseason grades for every team
We looked at every team's offseason moves so far, with some coming out better than others
-
2019 NBA free agency winners and losers
The whole league has changed, so let's take a step back and take a look at what happened
-
Nets GM: Durant signed because of system
Durant made his decision without even taking an official meeting with the Nets
-
Report: OKC already planned to hit reset
Oklahoma City was looking to make one final playoff run with the current core prior to George's...