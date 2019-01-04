LeBron James injury update: Lakers star to be re-evaluated in one week as he continues treatment for groin strain
James has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without their biggest star for nearly two weeks, and it appears that they'll have to play without him for a little while longer.
The Lakers announced on Friday that LeBron James will miss another week with a strained groin and won't travel on the team's upcoming road trip. In addition, James will be re-evaluated next Friday to diagnose when he could potentially return to the floor.
James originally suffered the injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers star forward attempted to drive to the basket before being cut off by Draymond Green. James tried to stop, but his leg gave out and he appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain.
With James being out of the lineup for at least another week, the earliest that he could possible return is against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 11. The 15-year veteran will miss games against the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Detroit Pistons over the next week.
The Lakers, back in action on Friday against the Knicks (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), have gone 1-3 in the four games that James has missed, including Wednesday's 107-100 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles also has forward Kyle Kuzma dealing with a lower back contusion that has him listed as questionable against the Knicks.
