LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant as youngest to score 29,000 career points

LeBron James has set yet another record in his remarkable career.

During the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Washington Wizard on Friday night, LeBron reached 29,000 career points, and he did it in style. Racing out ahead of the defense, he took a pass from Derrick Rose and flushed the ball through the net for two of the easiest points of the 29,000.

In addition to becoming just the seventh player in league history to accomplish the feat (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki are the others), LeBron has become the youngest player to reach the milestone, passing Bryant, who previously held the record.

James scored the 29,000 points in just 32 years and 308 days, while it took Bryant 33 years and 199 days.

.@KingJames (32 yrs/308 days) is the 7th player in @NBAHistory to reach 29,000PTS & the youngest to do so (prev. K. Bryant, 33 yrs/199 days) — Cavs Official Notes (@CavsNotes) November 3, 2017

LeBron is just over 9,000 points shy of Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record of 38,387 points. If he keeps up his career average of about 2,000 points per season, LeBron would be on pace to become the all-time leading scorer in the 2021-22 season. Even for LeBron, however, scoring 2,000 points a season when you start to get into the mid-30s is a difficult feat, so he might not break the record quite that soon.