It's been well-documented that LeBron James could've more than held his own in the NFL if he chose to go that route. In an interview with the Athletic recently, James revealed that he actually received invitations from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks to try out during the NBA lockout in 2011.

James is confident that he would've made either team if he chose to work out.

"I would have made the team," James told The Athletic. "I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team. I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

James stated that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited him to come try out for the team. In addition, James recalls that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sent him a custom jersey that included an invitation to try out.

Of course, James didn't accept the offer from either team and was ready to go when the NBA returned to play. However, James also told the Athletic that he "seriously considered" joining the Cowboys. Members of James' inner circle actually talked the Los Angeles Lakers star out of trying out for the NFL ranks.

It certainly would've been interesting to see how James did on the gridiron. After all, the star forward did play football in high school, so it wasn't like he didn't have experience.

As far as position goes, tight end certainly could've suited James due to his 6-foot-9, 250-pound frame. James also told the Athletic that he had football offers in high school and was recruited by then-Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer.

Several NFL tight ends played basketball at the collegiate level before solely transitioning to football. Former Los Angeles Chargers star tight end Antonio Gates played basketball at Kent State, while Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham played basketball at Miami.

It would've been fun to see if James became a star on the football field after having so much success on the hardwood.