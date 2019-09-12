LeBron James' 'Taco Tuesday' trademark application rejected by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
LeBron has spent the summer chronicling his taco-eating journey on social media, and tried to turn the bit into a business
A few weeks ago LeBron James took the next step with his Taco Tuesday tradition by filing an application to trademark the phrase. Unfortunately for him, that application was rejected. Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm discovered the finding on Wednesday evening.
According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, "Taco Tuesday" was a "commonplace message," which means that it cannot be trademarked.
This comes as no surprise considering families and restaurants have been celebrating Taco Tuesday for decades. The idea that LeBron was going to trademark that phrase for media and merchandising opportunities in 2019 was always a bit absurd.
Still, LeBron's taco-eating journey this summer was a fun ride. His social media posts were always entertaining, whether they featured himself, his family or even other stars such as his new teammate Anthony Davis and rapper 2 Chainz. And really, that's all this should have ever been.
Stars doing goofy bits is really one of the main reasons social media exists, but it starts to become corny when they immediately turn around to try and monetize it. And because LeBron has more money than he'll ever be able to spend, it's hard to feel bad he won't be able to make a few extra bucks off this Taco Tuesday fad.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Team USA vs. Serbia
Team USA's World Cup journey continues in the consolation bracket
-
Kobe is still obsessed with winning
Bryant called out a player on a team he coaches for choosing a dance recital over a game two...
-
Lamar Odom says Mark Cuban kicked him
Odom is set to release an autobiography
-
What USA can learn from World Cup exit
This team will look different in Tokyo, but if superstars don't save the day, their margin...
-
Team USA loss may wake up NBA stars
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell sit down to discuss Team USA's stunning, or not so stunning, loss...
-
FIBA World Cup group standings
Keep track of all the group standings of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China