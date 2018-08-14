LOOK: Celtics' Gordon Hayward is now dunking on dudes in the gym during his injury recovery

Since suffering a horrific leg injury in his first game with the Boston Celtics last season, Gordon Hayward has been grinding on the long road to recovery. We've seen intermittent updates on his progress as he attempts to get back on the floor for the Celtics next season, and we got yet another notch in the "Haywatch" timeline this week.

In a short clip posted to Twitter on Monday, you can watch Hayward throw down a two-handed dunk over a trainer as he works out at the gym. The 28-year-old forward executes a swift drive to the basket before taking flight and dunking despite contact at the rim.

Is it the most wild highlight you'll ever see? Certainly not. But it should have Celtics fans excited, regardless. Boston fans only got to enjoy Hayward for about six minutes before he fractured his tibia and dislocated his left ankle, ending his first season with the team. So, for now, Hayward has to get them excited with clips like these.

If nothing else, it's encouraging to see Hayward getting back to the player he was before the injury. The team expects him to be ready to go by the start of training camp and, if this video is any indication, things seem to be on track.