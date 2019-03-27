LOOK: Kobe Bryant ranks himself, LeBron James and Michael Jordan to avoid eating cow tongue

The debate over the NBA's G.O.A.T. certainly did not end with LeBron James calling himself the greatest player of all time.

And while most modern debates center on two players, James and Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is here to change that.

Appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" this week, Bryant participated in a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which celebrities are asked to either tell hard truths or eat disgusting things. Corden's challenge for Kobe: Rank LeBron, M.J. and himself from best to worst ... or eat cow tongue.

Initially, Bryant shied away from answering Corden's question.

"You know what I'm going to answer, but I'm not going to answer it, because then everybody's going to sit there and debate about it," he said, even leaning in to take a bite of the tongue.

Then, after some nudging from Corden, he gave in.

"All right, fine," Kobe said, dropping the tongue. "I'm the best, Michael's second best, LeBron's third best."

We made @KobeBryant choose between eating a cow tongue OR ranking himself, @KingJames and Michael Jordan from best to worst 😬 pic.twitter.com/ktKDemDlQf — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 27, 2019

How's that for a self-crowning G.O.A.T., LeBron?