LOOK: Kobe Bryant ranks himself, LeBron James and Michael Jordan to avoid eating cow tongue
Can you guess who he ranked first?
The debate over the NBA's G.O.A.T. certainly did not end with LeBron James calling himself the greatest player of all time.
And while most modern debates center on two players, James and Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is here to change that.
Appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" this week, Bryant participated in a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which celebrities are asked to either tell hard truths or eat disgusting things. Corden's challenge for Kobe: Rank LeBron, M.J. and himself from best to worst ... or eat cow tongue.
Initially, Bryant shied away from answering Corden's question.
"You know what I'm going to answer, but I'm not going to answer it, because then everybody's going to sit there and debate about it," he said, even leaning in to take a bite of the tongue.
Then, after some nudging from Corden, he gave in.
"All right, fine," Kobe said, dropping the tongue. "I'm the best, Michael's second best, LeBron's third best."
How's that for a self-crowning G.O.A.T., LeBron?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Betting notebook: Can Warriors cover?
The Warriors are tied with the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the West, and could use a big...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for March 27
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Top Picks: Right side of Blazers-Bulls
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Lonzo covers up Big Baller Brand tattoo
Much like the future of BBB, the tattoo does not look great
-
Thunder vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times.
-
Love believes fans will support Irving
Kyrie Irving has played in one game in Cleveland since being traded to the Celtics in 2017