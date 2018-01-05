LOOK: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Lithuanian jerseys are sold out on Amazon
The Big Baller Brand has officially gone international, and it's going fine so far
The Big Baller Brand has officially landed in Lithuania and, of course, there's business to be had. With LaVar Ball's two youngest sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, now playing professionally in Lithuania after LaVar pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA, it was only a matter of time before you could buy their No. 1 and No. 3 jerseys.
If you're still looking for one on Amazon, though, they're sold out.
The Ball brothers Lithuanian club team, Vytautas Prienai, reportedly sent Amazon around 500 jerseys to sell, which promptly sold out. They retailed at $99 per jersey. It's unlikely that either brother will be in Lithuania for very long, but that will just make these jerseys all the more premium.
It's certainly an ambitious venture from the BBB, but it's one that could pay dividends. It taps a completely new market and it keeps the Balls in the spotlight -- for now. When LaMelo and LiAngelo inevitably come back stateside, it will be interesting to see how the professional experience translates for them. The fact that these jerseys sold out as quickly as they did shows the power that BBB wields, and it also shows that no matter where the Balls go, people will spend money on their merchandise.
