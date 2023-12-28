Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Charlotte 7-21, Los Angeles 16-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Charlotte Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Monday, Los Angeles came up short against Boston and fell 126-115. The Lakers have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their contest on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant forwards against one another in Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum. Tatum had a solid game and scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Davis was balling out in the loss, dropping a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 113-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Hornets found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Los Angeles has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-15 record this season. As for Charlotte, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 121-115 victory. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 12.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.