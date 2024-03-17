Halftime Report

Down six at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 67-66 lead against the Lakers.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 36-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Golden State 34-31, Los Angeles 36-31

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on March 16th at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 109-99 to Dallas.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 120-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Sacramento. The Lakers have not had much luck with the Kings recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Austin Reaves, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 4 assists.

Golden State has not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 34-31 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-31.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 42.5 rebounds per game. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-6 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.