Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the 76ers now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the 76ers lead 52-50 over the Lakers. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 44 points.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 37-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Philadelphia 38-31, Los Angeles 37-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.88

What to Know

The Lakers are 1-9 against the 76ers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The 76ers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

A well-balanced attack led the Lakers over the Hawks in every quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Los Angeles blew past the Hawks 136-105. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lakers had established a 25 point advantage.

The Lakers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was D'Angelo Russell out in front who shot 6-for-10 from deep and dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 115-102 to Phoenix.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their record up to 37-32. As for Philadelphia, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 38-31.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers were dealt a punishing 138-94 loss at the hands of the 76ers in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Will the Lakers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.