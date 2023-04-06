The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) are aiming for back-to-back wins over the Orlando Magic (34-45) when the teams square off on Thursday night. Cleveland notched a 117-113 win against Orlando on Tuesday night in a game that landed exactly on the spread. The Cavaliers are going to be without multiple key players on Thursday, though.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Amway Center. The Magic are favored by 10 points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic -10

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Orlando -440, Cleveland +335

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 217.5 points

Why the Magic can cover

Cleveland is going to be without most of its key players on Thursday night as it looks toward the postseason. Top five leading scorers in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert are all going to be sidelined for the rematch. Mitchell poured in 43 points in Tuesday's game, while Garland posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

Orlando has almost everyone healthy coming into this game, and it will be motivated to get revenge for Tuesday's loss. The Magic have been better than most experts predicted before the season, competing for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament until earlier this week. They have gone 9-0-1 against the spread in their last 10 games and have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams at home.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Orlando is dealing with the disappointment of missing the postseason, leaving the Magic without much motivation on Thursday night. They are facing a Cleveland team that has secured its first 50-win campaign since the 2017-18 season. The Cavaliers can reach their best regular-season win mark since the 2015-16 season with wins in their final two games.

This matchup gives some of Cleveland's role players a chance to step up, such as fifth-year small forward Cedi Osman. He is averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, scoring 14 points against New York at the end of March. The Cavaliers have won five of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

