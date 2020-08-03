Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac left the court in a wheelchair on Sunday evening with an apparent knee injury. Early in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings, Isaac drove into the lane and attempted to split two defenders with a jump stop. Upon landing, his left knee buckled and he collapsed to the ground.

He immediately clutched for his knee and was grimacing in pain as he lay on the court. The Magic medical staff attended to him for some time along the baseline, and they later took him off the floor in a wheelchair.

It's obviously too early to know exactly what happened, but the video and his reaction certainly didn't look good. And while you never want to see any player go down with such a bad injury, it's an especially tough blow for Isaac, who had just worked his way back from a severe knee injury.

On New Year's Day against the Washington Wizards, he had to be stretchered off the court after landing awkwardly, and was later diagnosed with a "posterior lateral corner injury and a medial bone contusion." He was initially ruled out for 8-10 weeks, but the Magic later determined he would miss the rest of the season.

The delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, however, gave him time to recover and was cleared to go in Disney. Unfortunately, it appears he'll once again be facing a long spell on the sidelines.

While injuries have limited him throughout his career -- he only played 27 games as a rookie due to an ankle injury -- the potential is clear, especially on the defensive end, where he was averaging a combined 3.9 steals and blocks this season. Even with a lot to refine on the offensive end, there was no question he was the most exciting player on the Magic. If he's out for an extended period, it's a big blow to their rebuilding plans.

Earlier this week, Isaac caused controversy by becoming the first player to stand for the national anthem. He also opted not to wear the "Black Lives Matter" warm-up shirt that all players had been wearing. An ordained minister, Isaac cited gospel as his reason for standing during the anthem.