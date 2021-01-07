Markelle Fultz has struggled with injuries throughout his early career, but had finally seemed to turn the corner with the Orlando Magic. Since being acquired at the 2019 trade deadline, Fultz has been installed as Orlando's full-time starting point guard, and this season, he is averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game. Had his shooting numbers improved, he may even have been a candidate for Most Improved Player.

But all of that is in jeopardy right now after Fultz suffered an apparent knee injury in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will not return to the floor. Fultz was driving to the basket when he planted his left leg and crumpled to the floor. He could not put pressure on the leg as he exited the game.

Fultz has dealt with minor knee injuries in the past, but the issue that ruined his first two NBA seasons was with his shoulder. Fultz was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which seemingly played a part in his struggles as a jump shooter.

But Fultz was working around those issues in Orlando. He never developed into a good, or even an average, shooter but is so athletic and such a dynamic ball-handler that he managed to find other ways of maintaining his productivity. It took a tremendous amount of work for Fultz just to become a playable NBA guard after everything he went through in Philadelphia. He went on to become a credible starter. But now, if this injury is as serious as it appears, his comeback might be in serious trouble.