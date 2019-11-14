Mavericks' new 'City' uniforms are getting roasted on social media

On the playground is where this uniform spent most of its days

The NBA's "City" uniforms allow teams to get creative and think out-of-the-box for a look that is inspired by local culture. Over the years, that creative freedom has led to some really interesting results, some of which have been very positively received (think the Wolves' Prince-inspired unis or the various "Vice" jerseys from the Heat) while others... well, they've reminded us that creativity sometimes needs to be reigned in.

It would seem that the alleged new Mavericks "City" uniforms may fall into that second classification. The jerseys leaked earlier this week and plenty of people were thoroughly not impressed.

The leaked unis are bright blue and green and feature a goofy, street graffiti-style font with "Mavs" written across the chest. They're somewhat similar in style to the Brooklyn Nets' "Statement" uniforms, which were designed by famous Brooklyn-based artist Eric Haze.

These Mavs jerseys may have drawn their own inspiration from the Deep Ellum section of Dallas, which has vibrant street murals and art galleries, though they seem to be more influenced by "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."  

The response to the leak has been widely critical, and the uniforms have become something of an NBA punchline this week. To put it bluntly, they're getting absolutely roasted on social media. 

In times like these, it's important to remember that every weird jersey that has ever fallen into the "so bad it's good" category has been crushed publicly before it ultimately became beloved ironically. With that in mind, the ceiling is quite high for these gloriously stupid Dallas threads. 

