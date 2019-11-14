Mavericks' new 'City' uniforms are getting roasted on social media

The NBA's "City" uniforms allow teams to get creative and think out-of-the-box for a look that is inspired by local culture. Over the years, that creative freedom has led to some really interesting results, some of which have been very positively received (think the Wolves' Prince-inspired unis or the various "Vice" jerseys from the Heat) while others... well, they've reminded us that creativity sometimes needs to be reigned in.

It would seem that the alleged new Mavericks "City" uniforms may fall into that second classification. The jerseys leaked earlier this week and plenty of people were thoroughly not impressed.

The leaked unis are bright blue and green and feature a goofy, street graffiti-style font with "Mavs" written across the chest. They're somewhat similar in style to the Brooklyn Nets' "Statement" uniforms, which were designed by famous Brooklyn-based artist Eric Haze.

These Mavs jerseys may have drawn their own inspiration from the Deep Ellum section of Dallas, which has vibrant street murals and art galleries, though they seem to be more influenced by "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The newest Mavericks jerseys have reportedly been leaked.



These are... interesting. pic.twitter.com/6Alnn69QmO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 13, 2019

The response to the leak has been widely critical, and the uniforms have become something of an NBA punchline this week. To put it bluntly, they're getting absolutely roasted on social media.

Dear Lord, These Mavs City Edition Jerseys Are Garbage. https://t.co/7i7YBiFWXV pic.twitter.com/d8vbEb2yl1 — Central Track (@Central_Track) November 14, 2019

Mavs statement jerseys.....these might make Luka actually leave the NBA pic.twitter.com/iEAvCe5ote — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) November 13, 2019

The second you put on this Mavs jersey, Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" begins to play and you're whisked away to the set of Can't Hardly Wait pic.twitter.com/7oUugwfeEY — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 14, 2019

if the mavs were going for the classic nickelodeon throwback television show jersey then i approve pic.twitter.com/mGsjK9ApQP — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) November 13, 2019

Mavs fans: we don’t like our jerseys



Mark Cuban: actually, yes you do — jack boninčić (@SnackPr0tein) November 14, 2019

Them city edition Mavs jerseys are horrific 🤮🤢 those ARE NOT it Chief. Back to the drawing board please — Pablo💎 (@JCiroF) November 13, 2019

In times like these, it's important to remember that every weird jersey that has ever fallen into the "so bad it's good" category has been crushed publicly before it ultimately became beloved ironically. With that in mind, the ceiling is quite high for these gloriously stupid Dallas threads.