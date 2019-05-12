Mavericks open investigation after Kristaps Porzingis left bloody in nightclub altercation in native Latvia, per report
A video circulating on social media shows a bloody Porzingis in the aftermath of the incident
The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly opened an investigation after forward Kristaps Porzingis was left bloodied and beaten in a nightclub altercation in his native Latvia over the weekend.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Porzingis was attacked at the club and "hit with objects."
Early on Sunday morning, a video began circulating on social media showing the apparent aftermath of the incident. With his shirt ripped open, a bloody and upset Porzingis is standing on a street surrounded by a crowd of people while a woman tries to calm him down. He then shoves the woman aside and moves toward a group of people who are off camera, however a couple of police officers talk him down and he points toward some people before leaning back against a wall.
According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks' understanding of the incident is that Porzingis was jumped at the club and tried to fight back. At this point, it's too early to know if anything further will come of this incident. But if the initial reports are accurate, and Porzingis was attacked first, it's unlikely he'll face any sort of legal trouble.
However, Porzingis is still dealing with a different, more serious case dating back to his time with the New York Knicks. In late March, a woman accused Porzingis of raping her in New York in 2018. That case is still under investigation.
