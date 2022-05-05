Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had himself a first half in Game 2, going for 24 points in Phoenix and letting the fans know about it.

You could see Luka going back and forth with those in attendance after many of his buckets, including this one, when he basically tells the court-side patrons to settle down after sticking a wing 3-pointer.

The chirping continued throughout the first half, and as Doncic was walking to the locker room during the third quarter he clearly took exception to something a fan said and turned back to at least have words, if he didn't intend to have more than that, before he was held back.

TNT's Allie LaForce confirmed that Doncic had indeed been going back and forth with fans all night. "It's been affecting him," said LaForce. For what it's worth, Doncic cooled off considerably in the second half (and after this interaction) as the Suns, behind yet another virtuoso performance from Chris Paul, took complete control in the fourth quarter en route to a 129-109 victory.

Phoenix now leads the series 2-0. Game 3 is in Dallas on Friday.