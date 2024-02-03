The Dallas Mavericks (26-22) and Milwaukee Bucks (32-16) will both be seeking consistency when they square off on Saturday night. Dallas has lost five of its last seven games, including a 121-87 setback at Minnesota on Wednesday. Milwaukee has dropped three of its last four games, falling to Denver and Portland in back-to-back road games earlier this week. The Bucks notched a 132-125 victory in the first meeting between these teams this season, which came in mid-November.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Milwaukee is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 246 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Mavericks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Mavericks vs. Bucks over/under: 246 points

Mavericks vs. Bucks money line: Mavericks +158, Bucks -190

Why the Mavericks can cover

Milwaukee is amid a brutal road trip under new head coach Doc Rivers, who has gone winless in the first two games of the trip. The Bucks rank just inside the top 20 in the NBA in defensive rating (116.4), which contributed to their 119-116 loss to Portland as 10.5-point road favorites on Wednesday. They allowed the Trail Blazers to shoot 53.3% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Dallas was without Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) against Minnesota on Wednesday, but Doncic is not on the injury report heading into this game. He has averaged 41.0 points, 11.8 assists and 11.3 rebounds over his last six games, and he is not expected to face significant limitations on Saturday. The Bucks have only covered the spread three times in their last 16 games, going winless against the spread in their last eight road games.

Why the Bucks can cover

While Doncic is expected to return for Dallas on Saturday night, Irving is doubtful to play. He has been a key player for the Mavericks this season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Dallas has lost five of its last seven games, including the 34-point blowout loss at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Milwaukee should start improving as Rivers settles in as the new head coach, and an Irving-less Mavericks team could be a good place to start. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 30.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, while Damian Lillard is adding 25.1 points and 6.8 assists. Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA in offensive rating, while Dallas is No. 23 in defensive rating. See which team to pick here.

