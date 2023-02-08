The Dallas Mavericks (29-26) and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) square off in a Western Conference bout on Wednesday night. Dallas has won three of its past four outings, beating the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Feb. 6. Likewise, Los Angeles is on a two-game win streak. On Monday, the Clippers traveled to Barclays Center and beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-116. Guard Luka Doncic (right heel contusion) is out for Dallas.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as an 8-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -8

Mavericks vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -345, Dallas +270

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

LAC: The Clippers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games playing on one days rest

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles has multiple ball handlers and shot makers spread across the floor. The Clippers are currently 10th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.8%) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.8%). Forward Paul George is an assertive and athletic three-level scorer. George has superb ball handles and owns a smooth perimeter jumper.

The Fresno State product is shooting 39% from downtown on 7.6 attempts per game. The 32-year-old is leading the team in scoring (23.5 points per game) with 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's scored at least 27 points in four of his last seven outings. On Feb. 4, George racked up 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Center Christian Wood is a floor-spacing big man for Dallas. Wood can score in many different ways including in pick-and-roll situations and owns a reliable jumper from mid-range. The UNLV product is great at second chance points and defends other bigs well. Wood is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is a confident shooter from beyond the arc. Hardaway Jr. constantly moves without the ball and has a quick release on his jumpers. The Michigan product also fills the lane to find easy looks at the basket. The 30-year-old puts up 13.8 points and shoots 35% from 3-point range. On Feb. 4, he finished with 22 points, four boards, and went 5-of-10 from deep.

