Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from advanced computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 17-41 overall and 7-21 at home, while the Mavericks are 36-24 overall and 20-10 on the road. Dallas has swept the season series against Minnesota so far, winning 121-114 as a five-point favorite on Dec. 4, and winning 139-123 as a 13.5-point favorite on Feb. 24. The Mavericks have crushed the spread this season, going 32-25-3 against the number. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are 20-36-2 against the spread in 2019-20. Dallas is favored by seven-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 244.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks:

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -7

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over-under: 244.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota +225, Dallas -285

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota wasn't able to solve the Orlando Magic on Friday, falling on the road 136-125. Juancho Hernangomez delivered a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 28 points, with Malik Beasley adding 17 and James Johnson coming off the bench for 17 more.

Russell enters Sunday's contest averaging 25 points per game, while Beasley is adding 21.1 points per contest. Minnesota stumbles into Sunday allowing the third-most points in the league, giving up 117.3 on average.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas battled with Miami for 48 minutes Friday, but ultimately fell short 126-118. Seth Curry put forth a great effort for the losing side -- going 8-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 37 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and Luka Doncic chipped in 23.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in scoring at 28.6 points per game, with Porzingis adding 18.8 points per contest. Dallas ranks third in the league in scoring, piling up 116.7 points per game. Plus, the Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings against Minnesota.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.