Who's Playing

Golden State @ Dallas

Current Records: Golden State 11-10; Dallas 9-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Warriors will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but Golden State was not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Golden State had to settle for a 111-107 loss against Boston. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. It was another big night for the Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 dimes, and eight boards.

The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Golden State is now 11-10 while Dallas sits at 9-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Golden State is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Dallas comes into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Mavericks' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.