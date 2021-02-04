Who's Playing
Golden State @ Dallas
Current Records: Golden State 11-10; Dallas 9-13
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Warriors will be looking to regain their footing.
It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but Golden State was not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Golden State had to settle for a 111-107 loss against Boston. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. It was another big night for the Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 dimes, and eight boards.
The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Golden State is now 11-10 while Dallas sits at 9-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Golden State is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Dallas comes into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Mavericks' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91