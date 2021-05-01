The Washington Wizards will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 35-27 overall and 16-14 at home, while the Wizards are 29-34 overall and 13-17 on the road. The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season on April 3, 109-87.

Dallas is favored by five points in the latest Mavericks vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5.

Mavericks vs. Wizards spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Wizards over-under: 232.5 points

Mavericks vs. Wizards money line: Dallas -200, Washington +175



What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas netted a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 42 points. He scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks moved ahead of the Blazers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and are a half game ahead of Portland entering play on Saturday.

Dallas has won five of its past six games. Luka Doncic (elbow) missed Thursday's game but is not on the injury report for Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis left Thursday's game in the third quarter with knee soreness and is out. Maxi Kleber (leg) is probable.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington blew past Cleveland on Friday, 122-93. By the end of the third quarter, the Wizards had established a 91-68 advantage. Russell Westbrook dropped another triple-double on 15 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. He has 10 triple doubles in his last 11 games and leads the NBA with 31 this season. Bradley Beal scored 19 points.

The Wizards have won 10 of their last 11 games. They have a three-game lead for the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. At 177 career triple-doubles, Westbrook is five short of Oscar Robertson's record for the most in league history.

How to make Wizards vs. Mavericks picks

