An autographed pair of Air Jordan 13s, which were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, are expected to sell for a record amount at auction next month.

According to the listing at Sotheby's, the black and red sneakers are the only pair worn by Jordan in the NBA Finals that have ever been authenticated by the MeiGray Group, which is the official authenticator of the NBA. In that pivotal Game 2, Jordan scored a game-high 37 points while leading his Chicago Bulls to a pivotal win.

After the game, Jordan signed each sneaker and gave them to the visitor's locker room ball boy, who had found Jordan's lost jacket at practice earlier in the day. That story only adds to the value, and the shoes are expected to sell for anywhere between $2 million and $4 million when they go up for sale in April.

If that expected price range turns out to be accurate, it would make these game-worn Air Jordan 13s the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold at auction. Kanye West's Grammy-worn Air Yeezy 1s from 2008 sold for $1.8 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2021, and that stands as the current record.

Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles released a statement to USA Today and said that memorabilia from Jordan's "Last Dance" NBA Finals are the most coveted items on the market.

"Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time-and-time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market. However, items from his 'Last Dance' season are of a greater scale and magnitude," Wachter said.

Bidding on these Air Jordan 13s begins on Apr. 3 and ends on Apr. 11.