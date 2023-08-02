The Philadelphia 76ers' frontcourt depth for next season just took a hit, as Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday. The injuries were revealed by an MRI that was conducted after Harrell had recently experienced swelling in the knee. The veteran big man is expected to be sidelined indefinitely as a result of the injuries.

Harrell appeared in 57 games for the Sixers last season and averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per performance. He recently re-signed with the team on a one-year, $2.8 million dollar deal after previously opting out of his player option for next season. Overall, he wasn't a major factor in Philadelphia's rotation last season, and he didn't project to be one next season either.

In addition to having reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid on the roster, the Sixers also added reserve center Mo Bamba over the offseason and signed backup big man Paul Reed to a three-year, $23 million deal. Those three will likely play the vast majority of minutes at the center spot for the Sixers next season, and that was likely going to be true even if Harrell had remained healthy.

Given the circumstances of the injury, the Sixers could apply for a Disabled Player Exception (or DPE) from the NBA. If granted, the team could sign a player, trade for one or sign someone off waivers for a one-year deal in order to replace Harrell on the roster. Also if granted Harrell would not be permitted to suit up for the team at all next season, even if he's healthy enough later in the season. It remains to be seen whether or not the Sixers will go down that road.