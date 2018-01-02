NBA 2017: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Isaiah Thomas set to make Cavaliers debut vs. Portland
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
After losing all three games of their Western Conference road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to get back on track Tuesday night when they welcome the Trail Blazers to Cleveland. And they'll be getting some reinforcements to help with the job.
Isaiah Thomas is set to make his Cavs debut after missing the entire season to this point due to a hip injury he suffered during the playoffs last season. Thomas will be on a minutes restriction, and is expected to come off the bench, but even in limited action he should give Cleveland a big boost.
Thomas' return is the main storyline, of course, but overall it should be an interesting contest -- especially if Damian Lillard, who has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury, is able to return. How much energy the Trail Blazers will have after grinding out a 124-120 overtime victory against the Bulls on Monday night, however, remains to be seen.
