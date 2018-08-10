NBA 2018-19 full schedule release: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream, date, time

We've already gotten a sneak peek at the 2018-19 NBA schedule, but on Friday we'll get the whole shebang. During a live reveal show, the league will unveil the entire schedule for the upcoming season, which means you'll be able to mark down every single one of your team's games and start planning accordingly.

The team that will undoubtedly draw the most attention is the Los Angeles Lakers, whose new face of the franchise LeBron James expects to take them to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Also under close watch will be the defending back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors, along with the Houston Rockets, who nearly dethroned the champs last season before adding Carmelo Anthony to the mix this offseason.

But first we need to find out the schedule. Here's how to watch:

2018-19 NBA schedule release show

Date: Friday, August 10



Friday, August 10 Time: 4 p.m. ET



4 p.m. ET TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



More info on the show, via the NBA:

Casey Stern will host alongside analyst Dennis Scott. The show will also feature contributions from additional Turner Sports NBA analysts – including Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller – among other personalities from around the NBA, as they offer immediate reaction to the biggest games and storylines for the upcoming season. The show will be streamed on NBA.com and the NBA App. The entire 2018-19 schedule will be posted on the league's site and official app in conjunction with tomorrow's show.

It should be another entertaining, intriguing NBA season with no shortage of drama. Once we know the schedule, we can start circling all the important dates to make sure we're in front of a screen when they go down.