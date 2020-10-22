The top player ratings for the next-gen version of "NBA 2K21" were released on Thursday, and, as you could have predicted, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James earned the game's highest mark. James was given a 98 overall rating, marking the eighth time in his career that he earned an overall rating of 98 or better in the "2K" games.

This is also the second time in three years that James has a 98 overall rating.

James is fresh off of winning his fourth NBA Finals MVP as he helped lead the Lakers over the Miami Heat. Even at 35, he is playing some of the best basketball of his career and averaged 29.8 points-per-game during the NBA Finals.

There were several other marquee players that received their overall ratings on Thursday in the first reveal:

With "NBA 2K21" set to be released on next generation consoles on Nov. 10, more ratings are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.