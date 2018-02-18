NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest 2018: Devin Booker survives Klay Thompson for the win
The Suns' Devin Booker put up a commanding 28 points in the final round for the win
Suns wing Devin Booker was the savior of the 2018 NBA Three-Point Contest. In an event that saw some really poor shooting, Booker stood out from the rest. His 19 points in the first round tied Klay Thompson for the lead. Nobody managed to break 20 points the entire first round, and that continued all the way up until Booker came alive.
He started off strong, and finished even better. Booker's dropped a commanding 28 points in the second round, which saved what had so far been a dull event. Thompson had a chance to tie him, and got close with 25, but Booker walked away champion.
Booker winning the Three-Point Contest is actually great for the NBA. Obviously it's cool when stars win events like these, but young guys don't always get the chance to show off during All-Star Weekend. These All-Star Saturday Night events are the perfect opportunity for young guys and players who don't usually get the spotlight to perform on a big stage.
At 21 years old, Booker has a 70-point game to show for in his young career and has had a phenomenal 2017-18 season. This win is another accolade for him.
