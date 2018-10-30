NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers to announce 2022 All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena, per report
It appears Cleveland will host its first NBA All-Star Game since 1997
LeBron James may no longer be in Cleveland, but it appears a number of the game's biggest stars will be descending on Northeast Ohio sooner rather than later.
According to a report from Crain's Cleveland Business, the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game -- the earliest the star-studded event can be held there -- and an announcement could come by Thursday, Nov. 1.
Quicken Loans Arena started a renovation project in 2017, which led to the arena being in consideration for future NBA All-Star Games. Although it started on Sept. 14, 2017 -- beating the NBA's deadline by a day -- major work did not begin until June of this year, during the Cavaliers' NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. The project has since increased from $115 million to $185 million.
The Boston Celtics' TD Garden had been in strong consideration for the 2022 All-Star Game, but they did not submit a bid, as the Boston Herald reported back in March. The 2020 All-Star Game will be held in Chicago while the 2021 All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis, meaning the NBA has been targeting Midwest and Northeast for its annual All-Star festivities.
This will be the first time that Quicken Loans Arena will host the All-Star Game since 1997, when it was in its third year of existence. It will be the first time the Dan Gilbert-owned Cavs will play host to the All-Star festivities, seeing as he bought the team in 2005.
Considering the Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field will also host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, there should be a lot of positive economic impact in the city of Cleveland over the next several years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20
Ginobili will become the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired
-
C's Hayward dealing with ankle soreness
Hayward is still fighting through pain when he takes the floor, but he knows it's something...
-
Warriors owe $40M for Oracle renovations
The Warriors will have to pay a pretty penny to renovate their home in Oakland
-
Report: NBA to push back start of '19-20
The league has made a tweak to its schedule for next season to prevent opening night from occurring...
-
Thompson breaks Curry's 3-point record
Thompson broke an NBA record for prolific 3-point shooting in a blowout against the Bulls
-
NBA Power Rankings: East race is on
But can anyone catch the Warriors?