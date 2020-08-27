Watch Now: Lakers and Clippers Reportedly Vote to Boycott NBA Season ( 12:50 )

After the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic Wednesday as a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a shock wave was felt around the NBA and other leagues as players stood in solidarity to not continue playing. All three NBA playoff games were postponed Wednesday, and NBA players and coaches held a meeting that evening to discuss the next steps that should be taken. Players addressed concerns over if they should continue to play or if they should continue to strike to send a strong message to those in power. While nothing has been officially decided yet, the Lakers and Clippers were reportedly among the minority of teams who were pushing to end the rest of the season in protest.

Another meeting is scheduled for the players Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET, where they will reconvene to figure out what the plan is going forward. While there are concerns that the season may be in jeopardy, there's optimism that a majority of the players want to continue the playoffs, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

