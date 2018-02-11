NBA buyout rumors: Marco Belinelli committed to joining Sixers once he clears waivers
Belinelli agreed to a buyout with the Hawks
Marco Belinelli apparently trusts the process.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran scorer has a commitment to join the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers.
Belinelli spent the first four-plus months of the season with the Atlanta Hawks after being traded there in the summer from the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Dwight Howard deal.
In 52 games with the Hawks this season, Belinelli averaged 11.4 points -- his best mark since 2014 -- and shot over 37 percent from 3-point land. The Hawks decided to sit Belinelli down in advance of the trade deadline, but were unable to find a trade for the Italian. Just a day after the deadline passed without a deal for Belinelli, he agreed to a buyout with the Hawks.
There were a number of teams after Belinelli, including the defending champion Golden State Warriors. And for good reason. Belinelli has plenty of experience, and has proven throughout his career to be a useful scorer off the bench.
His ability to space the floor and knock down 3s will be most important for the Sixers, who are just in the middle of the pack when it comes to outside shooting. He should also be beneficial in the locker room on what is a very young team.
-
Parish: Pierce best offensive Celtic
Pierce is set to have his jersey retired on Sunday
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Saturday's NBA games
-
Warriors vs. Spurs odds, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Warriors vs. Spurs game 10,000 times
-
Report: Wizards show interest in Rose
Rose was waived by the Jazz on Saturday, clearing the way for him to join another team
-
Buyout rumors: Wright heading to Rockets
Wright is reportedly now free to join the Rockets, who reportedly almost traded for him
-
Buyout rumor: Johnson to join Rockets
Joe Johnson is going to re-unite with his former head coach, Mike D'Antoni, according to a...
Add a Comment