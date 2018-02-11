NBA buyout rumors: Marco Belinelli committed to joining Sixers once he clears waivers

Marco Belinelli apparently trusts the process.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran scorer has a commitment to join the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers.

Guard Marco Belinelli has committed to the Philadelphia 76ers to sign a free agent contract, league sources tell ESPN. Belinelli agreed to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and can sign with the Sixers upon clearing waivers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2018

Belinelli spent the first four-plus months of the season with the Atlanta Hawks after being traded there in the summer from the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Dwight Howard deal.

In 52 games with the Hawks this season, Belinelli averaged 11.4 points -- his best mark since 2014 -- and shot over 37 percent from 3-point land. The Hawks decided to sit Belinelli down in advance of the trade deadline, but were unable to find a trade for the Italian. Just a day after the deadline passed without a deal for Belinelli, he agreed to a buyout with the Hawks.

There were a number of teams after Belinelli, including the defending champion Golden State Warriors. And for good reason. Belinelli has plenty of experience, and has proven throughout his career to be a useful scorer off the bench.

His ability to space the floor and knock down 3s will be most important for the Sixers, who are just in the middle of the pack when it comes to outside shooting. He should also be beneficial in the locker room on what is a very young team.