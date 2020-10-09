LeBron James has a chance to further cement himself on the Mount Rushmore of NBA greats Friday, as he and the Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from the NBA title against the Miami Heat. Friday's Game 5 could clinch the organization's 17th title, with tip-off set for 9 p.m. ET from the NBA bubble in Orlando. A Lakers crown would be James' fourth with three different teams, as he also won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 and with his hometown Cavaliers in 2016. James has been a dominant NBA DFS force through these NBA Finals, but will he lead Los Angeles again in Game 5?

No matter how strong James is in Game 5, he can't beat the Heat by himself. And is it wise to build your NBA DFS lineups around James, or perhaps around either Lakers forward Anthony Davis or Heat forward Jimmy Butler?

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks. The result: James led the Lakers with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists -- putting up over 56 points on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 9

For Friday, McClure likes James as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The four-time NBA MVP is looking to win his fourth NBA Championship with his third different team -- adding to titles earned with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 as well as the 2016 crown won while with the Cavaliers. And the three-time NBA Finals MVP has made a strong case for a fourth such honor with his performance against the Heat in these NBA Finals.

James has put up 28.5 points, 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game against the Heat so far in the NBA Finals. Those stats are an across-the-board improvement over his stellar 25.3-7.8-10.2 line during the regular season. James won't come cheap Friday, but McClure believes he is worth every penny in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes stacking James with power forward Markieff Morris. The veteran scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and dealt two assists in 30 minutes of Game 4's victory against the Heat. That was coming off a 19-point, six-rebound, two-assist performance in Los Angeles' Game 3 loss, an outburst that netted NBA Daily fantasy owners over 30 points.

Morris is a vital piece of the Lakers offensive strategy when Davis is struggling with his shooting form. Morris has averaged 22.3 minutes per game against the Heat, up almost 10 minutes per game from his court time against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

