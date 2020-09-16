Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals gets underway on Thursday when the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics square off at 7 p.m. ET. With just one game on the NBA DFS main slate and hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games, the right NBA DFS lineups on Thursday could prove to be lucrative. In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify the NBA DFS players who present the best value relative to their cost.

For instance, NBA DFS players who have rostered Heat guard Goran Dragic have seen some massive returns recently at an extremely affordable price, including 35 or more points on DraftKings in six of his last eight outings. But is he worth rostering on Thursday against the Celtics? You'll need to answer these types of questions before locking in your NBA DFS lineups in tournaments like the $300K NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $350K Thursday Shootaround on DraftKings. Before you choose which players to roster for Game 2 of Heat vs. Celtics, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and two steals -- putting up 75 points on DraftKings.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 17

For Thursday, McClure is high on Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro. The rookie out of Kentucky has been sensational for Miami thus far in the playoffs. In Miami's Game 1 victory over the Celtics, Herro finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Herro has now scored 10 or more points in 10 straight playoff games, which tied Dwyane Wade for the longest streak by a rookie in Miami postseason history.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who erupted for 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in Boston's Game 1 loss.

Tatum has been virtually unstoppable thus far in the postseason, averaging 25.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He's also been lethal from long range, knocking down 40 percent of his shots from behind the arc in the playoffs. And with Boston needing a win to avoid going down 0-2, Tatum should be extremely aggressive on the offensive end of the floor against the Heat. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 17

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.