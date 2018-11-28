NBA DFS: John Wall and top picks for Nov. 28 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

It's a huge night for NBA DFS players with 10 games on the main slate and millions on the line in various contests. FanDuel is hosting a $1M NBA Alley Oop, while DraftKings has a $1M Blizzard, both of which return $200K to first place. With many of the league's elite players such as Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook among the most expensive options, there are some tough decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice for Wednesday, November 28 from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And he was all over Domantas Sabonis's big night on Tuesdsay as he piled up 21 points and 16 rebounds -- returning a season-high 45.7 points on FanDuel and almost 7x value for owners.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Wizards point guard John Wall at $9,300 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings. Wall is coming off one of his best performances of the season when he went off for 36 points and 11 assists against the Rockets on Monday. Set to face a New Orleans squad that is among the worst in the league in scoring defense, he has a great chance to again put up big numbers this evening.

Another pick he loves: Cavs power forward Larry Nance Jr. ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings), who went off for almost 40 points on both sites in his last outing. DFS owners who have played Nance have seen some big rewards recently, including at least 6x return on value three times in the past few weeks. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS value pick for Wednesday and look for a nice return.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.