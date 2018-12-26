NBA DFS: Lou Williams and top picks for Dec. 26 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

It's a loaded evening of NBA DFS action on Wednesday, Dec. 26, with 10 games on the main slate. The first set of games tip at 7 p.m. ET with action concluding with the 10:30 pm. ET matchup featuring Kings vs. Clippers. Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic and Kemba Walker are among the highest-priced options for big-time NBA DFS tournaments such as the $400K NBA Shot on FanDuel and the $1M Winter Main Event on DraftKings. Before entering those or any other NBA DFS tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top picks, advice and optimal lineups can give your roster the professional help needed to cash in.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as recommending multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings. He was also all over Ivica Zubac's big day on Christmas as he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on his way to almost 40 points on FanDuel and over 11x value.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Clippers guard Lou Williams at $5,400 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings. Regarded as perhaps the best scorer off the bench in the NBA, Williams has been red-hot in recent games, including 25 against Golden State in his last game and 26 against Dallas last Thursday. DFS players who had Williams on those nights saw returns of around 8x both times.

Part of McClure's Wednesday NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Williams with forward Danilo Gallinari ($7,300 on both sites) as the Clippers take on a porous Sacramento defense that allows over 116 points per game. Gallinari has returned at least 4x in five consecutive games, and his 3-point shooting is a big reason why. He went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in his last outing and has nailed at least three 3-pointers in his last three outings. Be sure to lock in this top NBA DFS stack and look for big production in the late game.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 60, even 70 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.