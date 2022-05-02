Sunday's opener of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs saw both road teams victorious. The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that trend continues on Monday against the Heat even though they'll be without the services of MVP candidate Joel Embiid (face). Thus, James Harden will move up to the No. 1 option on offense, for better or worse for Sixers fans. Harden is off to a slow start this postseason but his ability and his opportunity still make him very intriguing for NBA DFS lineups.

Harden (19.0) ranks third on Philly in points per game in the playoffs, sandwiched in between Tyrese Maxey (21.3) and Tobias Harris (17.8). The Sixers will need a team effort to pierce Miami's No. 4 scoring defense, but the 2018 MVP will be expected to lead that effort.

On Sunday, McClure listed Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in his NBA DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, returning 64.25 points on DraftKings and 58.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 2

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. After missing the Mavs' first three playoff games with a calf injury, Doncic didn't miss a beat when he returned as he averaged 29 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games of the team's series against the Jazz.

Injuries limited Doncic to just one game versus Phoenix in the regular season but his numbers in that game were essentially on par with his season averages. The three-time All-Star had a 28-8-8 stat line and he's scored at least 25 points in each of his last four games versus the Suns. Pelicans' PG CJ McCollum is coming off a series in which he averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists against Phoenix, and Doncic should exceed all of those numbers given how much bigger a component of Dallas' offense he is.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($7,300 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel). Adebayo faced the Sixers once in the regular season in which Embiid was inactive and he took advantage of his absence with 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Adebayo had a quiet series versus the Hawks but he got better as the series progressed and increased his point total in each game. That culminated in a 20-point, 11-rebound Game 5 as Adebayo averaged 15.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games of the series. Given his increasing production and the massive void that Embiid leaves behind, Adebayo is a no-brainer for Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 2

