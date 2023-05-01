The 2023 NBA playoffs continue on Monday as the Celtics host the 76ers for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup while the Nuggets host the Suns for Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinals matchup. All four of these teams have legitimate title aspirations, and these four star-studded lineups give NBA daily Fantasy players plenty of options. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has scored 34 points or more in three of his last five playoff outings, and the volume scorer should be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Monday night.

However, the NBA DFS player pool is loaded with big-name options like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic. But affording those superstars means you'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS rosters. So, who are some of the more economical options available, and which of those aforementioned studs has the sort of matchup that would justify his price? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry set a new NBA record for points scored in a Game 7 (50) and also had eight rebounds, six assists and a steal to return 74 points on DraftKings and 70.6 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 1

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,300 FanDuel). The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has become a critical piece in Denver, and he's coming off arguably the best year of his career.

He shot a career-best 56.4% from the floor while averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and he's coming off a big night in Game 1 against the Suns. Gordon had 23 points and six rebounds in a dominant win and is now averaging 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2023 NBA playoffs while shooting 54.2% from the floor.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Sixers guard James Harden at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. The 10-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA scoring champion has evolved his game later in his career, working as a secondary scorer and primary distributor after spending years as the focal point offensively in Houston.

Harden should be a positive regression candidate in this series after he shot just 34.3% from the floor in a first-round win over the Nets. He'll also have to carry a significant load offensively with Joel Embiid (knee) listed as doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics. During the regular season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists (to lead the NBA) and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.5% from the 3-point line.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 1

