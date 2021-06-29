The Atlanta Hawks enter Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET in a precarious position. They trail 2-1 in the series and their best player, Trae Young, is questionable with a foot injury. He told reporters he plans to play, but if he's limited in any capacity, that means other Hawks like Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams will have to step up. Those players immediately get boosted in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool with Young less than 100 percent.

Huerter has struggled to find his shot this series, so is he someone you can trust as one of your top NBA DFS picks? Veterans Gallinari and Williams are proven scorers, but would they contribute enough elsewhere to form an impactful NBA DFS stack on Tuesday?

And on Monday, McClure included Clippers forward Paul George as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: George exploded for 41 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals, returning over 72 points on DraftKings and over 68 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, June 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is dealing with a calf injury and is listed as probable but is expected to play. Antetokounmpo played through the injury in Game 3 and responded with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

That was the ninth game this postseason that he has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. That's the most in any single postseason since Shaquille O'Neal had 13 such games in 2000. Antetokounmpo is now averaging 29.2 points and 13.0 rebounds in the playoffs, which are both increases over his regular-season numbers. Also, he's scored at least 33 points in each of his last three road games, so he's one of the top NBA DFS picks on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Antetokounmpo with forward Khris Middleton. The two-time All-Star is coming off a postseason career-high of 38 points to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists in Game 3 versus the Hawks. Middleton and Antetokounmpo are the first pair of teammates to each record 30 points and 10 rebounds in three games within a single postseason.

Middleton has made a concerted effort to attack the boards and that's been a boost to his NBA DFS value. He already has six double-doubles with points and rebounds in the playoffs after having just seven such games in the entire regular season. He's also coming off a 20-point fourth quarter in Game 3 so he'll enter Game 4 with plenty of confidence. Thus, you can see why McClure is high on him for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 29

