The Boston Celtics kept their season alive with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, setting up a critical Game 6 on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Celtics shooting guard Derrick White stepped up with 24 points in Game 5, drilling six 3-pointers in the dominant victory. White has scored in double figures in four of the five games in this series, making him an intriguing option in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include him in your NBA DFS lineups?

Boston had four starters score 20-plus points in Game 5, as the Celtics shot 16 of 39 (41%) from 3-point range. Should you be creating NBA DFS stacks with some of those players on Saturday? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum had 21 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals to return 51.5 points on DraftKings and 49.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Heat vs. Celtics ECF Game 6

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Tatum. He has flirted with triple-doubles in three of his last four games, finishing with 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds on Thursday. Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during the playoffs, making him one of the top NBA DFS players.

He scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half of Game 4 to keep Boston's season alive, completing his double-double with 11 rebounds. The Celtics still have their backs against the wall on Saturday night, so Tatum should get another heavy workload. He has played at least 40 minutes in nine of the last 10 games, giving him the volume to match his price in the NBA DFS player pool.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat small forward Jimmy Butler. He is coming off arguably his worst game of the playoffs, but he will be happy to return home after guaranteeing that his team will still win the series. Butler scored 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists against Boston in Game 4 after averaging 31 points in the first two games of the series.

He is one game away from leading a No. 8 seed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Miami is playing without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, while Gabe Vincent (ankle, questionable) could miss this game as well. The Heat will be reliant upon Butler to win this game, making him a strong pick in NBA DFS contests. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.