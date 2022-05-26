The Golden State Warriors have a chance to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2018-19 season, but first they need to close things out in the 2022 Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs managed to stave off a series sweep on Tuesday with a 119-109 Game 4 win, but return to the Bay Area, where the Warriors handily won the first two games. Stars for both teams have delivered throughout the series, but which other players are the best options to fill out your NBA DFS lineups for Game 5?

In Game 3, Golden State's Andrew Wiggins scored a playoff-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but followed that with a pedestrian Game 4. Spencer Dinwiddie has been hot-and-cold for Dallas throughout the series as well, but can he emerge from the NBA DFS player pool to deliver tonight with the series on the line? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 5, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum finished as the top overall Fantasy producer and scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists to return 50.5 points on DraftKings and 44.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Curry had nearly an identical performance to Game 1 when he went 7-for-16 from the field and scored 20 points in Tuesday's Game 4. The difference has been that his rebounding numbers have been on the decline since the start of the series. Of course, Fantasy players aren't adding Curry to lineups for his rebounding and will expect him to show up big at home to put the Mavs away and move on to the Finals.

In Game 5s throughout his career, Curry has averaged 24.4 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Curry only played 25 minutes in the Warriors' last Game 5 against Memphis, but in the previous series against Denver, he played 38 minutes and scored 30 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. In home playoff games this season, he's averaged 28 points and 5.1 assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering top Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. Doncic has been the top offensive producer in the Western Conference Finals and has averaged 33 points, to go with 9.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals. In Dallas' first win of the series on Tuesday, he scored a game-high 30 points in addition to posting 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

Doncic has been strong in three elimination games this postseason and has averaged 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, seven assists and 2.7 steals. In road playoff games this year, he has averaged 32.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. In Game 2 at Golden State, Doncic dropped 42 points, and with Dallas' playoff lives on the line, he'll be sure to try and deliver another such performance.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, May 26

