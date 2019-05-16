NBA Draft Combine measurements: What to make of Tacko Fall's incredible height and other takeaways

CHICAGO -- Tacko Fall is really tall. That's both a rhyme and a fact that needed no validation -- but got some anyway here at the NBA Draft Combine. UCF's dynamic big man measured at a whopping 7-foot-7 (with shoes on), one of only four players who measured at more than 7-feet tall.

Fall, to no one's surprise, was the tallest of all the players voluntarily measured. He also had the longest wingspan among players measured at 8-2.25 -- well ahead of the second-longest wingspan which belongs this year to Oregon standout Bol Bol. Bol came in at 7-2.5, with a 7-7 wingspan.

As for the measurements of the stars, those didn't happen. Zion Williamson, the presumptive No. 1 pick, left before the measuring tape was broken out. Projected top-3 picks Ja Morant and RJ Barrett also have blanks next to their measurements.

Here are some notable measurements and thoughts from the official list that was released by the NBA on Thursday.

1. Brandon Clarke did himself no favors

It's no fault of Brandon Clarke, one of Gonzaga's projected first-rounders, that he didn't measure out well at 6-8.25 with shoes. But the bottom line is this: His best position as you project him into the NBA is likely at power forward or at center. And for a 6-8 athletic power forward with his athletic abilities, that's attainable.

But Clarke's wingspan -- just over 6-8 -- leaves something to be desired. How he led the NCAA last season in shots blocked speaks to just how good his instincts really are. Can he be as dominant a shot-blocker and rim-runner in the NBA against equally long and athletic players, though? The concern here is that his best traits in the NCAA may be stifled in the NBA.

2. Tacko Fall is insanely gifted

Yes, this has already been mentioned, but... holy cow! Tacko Fall is seriously 7-foot-7 with shoes on. Can we just think about how insane that is? As ESPN's Jonathan Givony notes here, his measurements basically broke the system.

UCF's Tacko Fall official measurements at the NBA Combine: 7'5 1/4 without shoes, 7'7 with shoes, 289 pounds, 8'2 1/4 wingspan, 10'2 1/2 standing reach, 6.8% body fat. Tacko just broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach, dating back to the 80s. 😳😲 pic.twitter.com/xNNwRuKZcK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2019

Can Fall be a dominant big man in the NBA despite not being a dominant big man in the NCAA? Probably not. But interest in Fall has been piqued among scouts in Chicago and what he could potentially be. Measuring out well and showing up in shape has boosted his stock.

3. Shortest players could still get drafted

The shortest players who were measured this year are Tremont Waters (5-10.75 with shoes), Jared Harper (5-11), Carsen Edwards 6-0.25) and Shamorie Ponds (6-0.5).

It's possible all four wind up getting drafted.

Waters is a veteran and reliable point guard from LSU and Harper, from Auburn, fits that same billing. Harper improved his stock with a strong showing in the G League Showcase earlier this week, while Edwards and Ponds are fringe first-rounders entering the week. By week's end, don't be surprised if they are considered top-60 players in this draft. At the point guard position, height be damned, experience can still be a deciding factor in future success.

Measurements from NBA Draft Combine



