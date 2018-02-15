NBA Dunk Contest 2018: When is it, date, time, participants and what to know
The 33rd edition of the Dunk Contest will take place Saturday night at All-Star Weekend
How to watch NBA Dunk Contest 2018
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (3rd event)
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
Saturday night is the main event of All-Star Weekend, and the Dunk Contest is the main event of Saturday night's festivities. Which, you could say, makes the Dunk Contest the main event of the whole entire weekend.
This will be the 33rd edition of the Dunk Contest. Although there is no precise starting time for this contest, as always, it will be the final event of All-Star Saturday, following the Skills Competition and the 3-Point Contest. The All-Star events will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.
Each contestant will get two dunks in the first round, with judges scoring the dunks on a 10-point scale. The two dunkers with the highest combined scores from their dunks will move on to the final. In the final, they'll each get two more dunks, and the player with highest combined score in the final round will walk away with the trophy. (For the full explanation of the rules, click here.)
Below are the four Dunk Contest participants:
